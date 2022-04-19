DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

19.04.2022 11:12:04

Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

19.04.2022 / 11:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program
19. April 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 11 April 2022 until and including 14 April 2022, a number of 19,672 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume ()
11 April 2022 4,937 40.2431 198,680.18
12 April 2022 5,201 40.4386 210,321.16
13 April 2022 4,992 40.3173 201,263.96
14 April 2022 4,542 40.8131 185,373.10
       
Total 19,672 40.4452 795,638.40
 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 14 April 2022 amounts to 24,542 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

