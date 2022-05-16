DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

16 May 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 9 May 2022 until and including 13 May 2022, a number of 1,977,034 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume () 09 May 2022 752,422 36.4718 27,442,184.70 10 May 2022 760,135 37.4740 28,485,298.99 11 May 2022 334,736 37.3729 12,510,055.05 12 May 2022 93,633 37.3168 3,494,083.93 13 May 2022 36,108 38.4432 1,388,107.07 Total 1,977,034 37.0857 73,319,729.74

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 13 May 2022 amounts to 2,042,846 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.