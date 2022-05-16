|
16.05.2022 10:24:28
DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG
/ Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Information on share buyback program
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
In the time period from 9 May 2022 until and including 13 May 2022, a number of 1,977,034 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 13 May 2022 amounts to 2,042,846 shares.
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
16.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.dpdhl.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1352883 16.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Post AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10:24
|DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
10:24
|DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
09:24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman senkt Ziel für Deutsche Post auf 57 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-AFX)
|
14.05.22
|Deutsche Post-Aktie: Firmengeschäft der Post hebt ab (Börse Online)
|
13.05.22
|DGAP-DD: Deutsche Post AG english (EQS Group)
|
13.05.22
|DGAP-DD: Deutsche Post AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
12.05.22
|Paketlieferung per Schiff - DHL prüft Transporte auf der Spree (dpa-AFX)
|
12.05.22
|Elektroautos: Deutsche Post DHL bestellt 44 Elektro-Lkw bei Volvo (Heise)
Analysen zu Deutsche Post AGmehr Analysen
|11:02
|Deutsche Post Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:16
|Deutsche Post Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:20
|Deutsche Post Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.05.22
|Deutsche Post Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.05.22
|Deutsche Post Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:02
|Deutsche Post Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:16
|Deutsche Post Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:20
|Deutsche Post Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.05.22
|Deutsche Post Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.05.22
|Deutsche Post Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:02
|Deutsche Post Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:16
|Deutsche Post Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:20
|Deutsche Post Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.05.22
|Deutsche Post Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.05.22
|Deutsche Post Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|31.03.22
|Deutsche Post Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.11.21
|Deutsche Post Hold
|Warburg Research
|04.11.21
|Deutsche Post Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08.10.21
|Deutsche Post Hold
|Warburg Research
|18.08.21
|Deutsche Post Hold
|Warburg Research