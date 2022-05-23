DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

23 May 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 16 May 2022 until and including 20 May 2022, a number of 559,934 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume () 16 May 2022 19,459 38.2199 743,721.03 17 May 2022 59,011 39.1865 2,312,434.55 18 May 2022 24,094 39.0094 939,892.48 19 May 2022 259,738 37.4028 9,714,928.47 20 May 2022 197,632 37.7682 7,464,204.90 Total 559,934 37.8173 21,175,181.43

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 20 May 2022 amounts to 2,602,780 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.