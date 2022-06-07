DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

07 June 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 30 May 2022 until and including 03 June 2022, a number of 528,713 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume () 30 May 2022 30,232 38.8065 1,173,198.11 31 May 2022 13,628 38.3602 522,772.81 01 June 2022 160,063 37.9452 6,073,622.55 02 June 2022 267,064 37.3997 9,988,113.48 03 June 2022 57,726 38.0074 2,194,015.17 Total 528,713 37.7364 19,951,722.12

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 03 June 2022 amounts to 3,594,821 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.