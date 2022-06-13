13.06.2022 12:18:13

DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

13.06.2022 / 12:18
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program
13 June 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 06 June 2022 until and including 10 June 2022, a number of 1,086,367 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume ()
06 June 2022 27,312 38.3687 1,047,925.93
07 June 2022 46,695 38.0677 1,777,571.25
08 June 2022 237,863 37.2474 8,859,778.31
09 June 2022 381,846 36.0358 13,760,126.09
10 June 2022 392,651 35.0746 13,772,076.76
Total 1,086,367 36.0997 39.217,478.34
 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 10 June 2022 amounts to 4,681,188 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


13.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1373557  13.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1373557&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Post AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Deutsche Post AGmehr Analysen

11:47 Deutsche Post Market-Perform Bernstein Research
09.06.22 Deutsche Post Overweight Barclays Capital
27.05.22 Deutsche Post Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.05.22 Deutsche Post Market-Perform Bernstein Research
16.05.22 Deutsche Post Overweight Barclays Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Deutsche Post AG 34,41 -1,63% Deutsche Post AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Belastungsfaktoren im Überfluss: ATX schwächer -- DAX mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Montag mit negativer Tendenz. Auch der deutsche Leitindex setzt zu Wochenbeginn seine Kursverluste fort. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich schlussendlich mit negativer Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen