DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

13 June 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 06 June 2022 until and including 10 June 2022, a number of 1,086,367 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume () 06 June 2022 27,312 38.3687 1,047,925.93 07 June 2022 46,695 38.0677 1,777,571.25 08 June 2022 237,863 37.2474 8,859,778.31 09 June 2022 381,846 36.0358 13,760,126.09 10 June 2022 392,651 35.0746 13,772,076.76 Total 1,086,367 36.0997 39.217,478.34

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 10 June 2022 amounts to 4,681,188 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.