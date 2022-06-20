|
20.06.2022 10:08:00
DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG
Information on share buyback program
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
In the time period from 13 June 2022 until and including 17 June 2022, a number of 715,877 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 17 June 2022 amounts to 5,397,065 shares.
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
