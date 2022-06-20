DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

20 June 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 13 June 2022 until and including 17 June 2022, a number of 715,877 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume () 13 June 2022 379,624 34.1255 12,954,858.81 14 June 2022 216,833 34.1998 7,415,645.23 15 June 2022 22,898 35.2527 807,216.32 16 June 2022 18,516 34.5346 639,442.65 17 June 2022 78,006 35.0230 2,732,004.14 Total 715,877 34.2924 24.549,167.15

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 17 June 2022 amounts to 5,397,065 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.