Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
04.07.2022 11:27:32

DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

04.07.2022 / 11:27
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

04 July 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 27 June 2022 until and including 01 July 2022, a number of 3,286,942 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume ()
27 June 2022 298,331 36.5812 10,913,305.98
28 June 2022 504,372 36.4842 18,401,608.92
  29 June 2022 827,823 35.8515 29,678,696.28
30 June 2022 826,623 35.2775 29,161,192.88
01 July 2022 829,793 35.9958 29,869,062.87
 
Total		 3,286,942 35.9069 118,023,866.93

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 01 July 2022 amounts to 9,576,048 shares.

Contact:  

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


04.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1389865  04.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1389865&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Post AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Deutsche Post AGmehr Analysen

01.07.22 Deutsche Post Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.06.22 Deutsche Post Market-Perform Bernstein Research
24.06.22 Deutsche Post Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.06.22 Deutsche Post Buy Deutsche Bank AG
21.06.22 Deutsche Post Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Deutsche Post AG 35,91 -0,86% Deutsche Post AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich zum Wochenstart freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. Asiens Börsen tendieren zum Wochenstart in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen