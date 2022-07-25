DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

25 July 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 18 July 2022 until and including 22 July 2022, a number of 5,584 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume () 18 July 2022 49 36.5808 1,792.46 19 July 2022 5,443 36.2810 197,477.48 20 July 2022 20 38.0000 760.00 21 July 2022 37 38.3565 1,419.19 22 July 2022 35 38.2223 1,337.78

Total 5,584 36.3157 202,786.91

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 22 July 2022 amounts to 11,497,052 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.