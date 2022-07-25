Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
25.07.2022 12:32:01

DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

25.07.2022 / 12:32
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

25 July 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 18 July 2022 until and including 22 July 2022, a number of 5,584 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

  Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume ()
  18 July 2022 49 36.5808 1,792.46
  19 July 2022 5,443 36.2810 197,477.48
    20 July 2022 20 38.0000 760.00
  21 July 2022 37 38.3565 1,419.19
  22 July 2022 35 38.2223 1,337.78
   
Total		 5,584 36.3157 202,786.91
           
           
                   

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 22 July 2022 amounts to 11,497,052 shares.

Contact:  

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


25.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1404501  25.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1404501&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Post AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Deutsche Post AGmehr Analysen

22.07.22 Deutsche Post Buy UBS AG
18.07.22 Deutsche Post Market-Perform Bernstein Research
13.07.22 Deutsche Post Market-Perform Bernstein Research
11.07.22 Deutsche Post Market-Perform Bernstein Research
11.07.22 Deutsche Post Buy UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Deutsche Post AG 38,13 0,85% Deutsche Post AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Im Zeichen der US-Notenbank: ATX höher -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann freundlich in die neue Woche starten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert hingegen zunächst in Rot, kann sich dann aber auf grünes Terrain vorarbeiten. In Fernost zeigten sich die größten Börsen tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen