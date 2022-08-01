DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

01 August 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 25 July 2022 until and including 29 July 2022, a number of 705,860 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume () 25 July 2022 1,186 37.8859 44,932.68 26 July 2022 141,318 37.1767 5,253,736.89 27 July 2022 415,308 36.9954 15,364,485.58 28 July 2022 148,035 37.3092 5,523,067.42 29 July 2022 13 38.3350 498.36

Total 705,860 37.0990 26,186,720.93

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 29 July 2022 amounts to 12,202,912 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.