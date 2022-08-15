DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

15 August 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 08 August 2022 until and including 12 August 2022, a number of 140,397 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume () 08 Aug 2022 4 41.0250 164.10 09 Aug 2022 54 39.8663 2,152.78 10 Aug 2022 84,566 39.8103 3,366,597.83 11 Aug 2022 11,605 40.5204 470,239.24 12 Aug 2022 44,168 40.1256 1,772,267.50

Total 140,397 39.9682 5,611,421.45

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 12 August 2022 amounts to 12,343,388 shares.

