|
29.08.2022 10:49:23
DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG
/ Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Information on share buyback program
29 August 2022
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
In the time period from 22 August 2022 until and including 26 August 2022, a number of 2,069,799 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 26 August 2022 amounts to 15,537,249 shares.
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
29.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.dpdhl.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1429611 29.08.2022 CET/CEST
Analysen zu Deutsche Post AGmehr Analysen
|24.08.22
|Deutsche Post Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|09.08.22
|Deutsche Post Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.08.22
|Deutsche Post Buy
|Warburg Research
|08.08.22
|Deutsche Post Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08.08.22
|Deutsche Post Overweight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Post AG
|36,37
|-0,98%
