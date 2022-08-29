DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

29 August 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 22 August 2022 until and including 26 August 2022, a number of 2,069,799 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume () 22 Aug 2022 431,823 38.4175 16,589,560.10 23 Aug 2022 613,925 37.7397 23,169,345.32 24 Aug 2022 620,960 37.3952 23,220,923.39 25 Aug 2022 233,727 37.7855 8,831,491.56 26 Aug 2022 169,364 37.1623 6,293,955.78

Total 2,069,799 37.7357 78,105,276.15

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 26 August 2022 amounts to 15,537,249 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.