DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

05.09.2022 10:31:43

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
05.09.2022 / 10:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Information on share buyback program

5 September 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 29 August 2022 until and including 2 September 2022, a number of 1,805,092 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume ()
29 Aug 2022 488,383 36.2498 17,703,786.07
30 Aug 2022 403,500 36.9697 14,917,273.95
  31 Aug 2022 83,322 36.6253 3,051,693.25
01 Sep 2022 445,338 35.7734 15,931,254.41
02 Sep 2022 384,549 35.9711 13,832,650.53
 
Total		 1,805,092 36.2511 65,436,658.21

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 2 Sep 2022 amounts to 17,342,341 shares.

Contact:  

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
