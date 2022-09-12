Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.09.2022 09:00:16

DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

12.09.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

12 September 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 5 September 2022 until and including 9 September 2022, a number of 1,075,132 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume ()
05 Sep 2022 242,818 35.4657 8,611,710.34
06 Sep 2022 283,705 35.7503 10,142,538.86
  07 Sep 2022 171,475 35.3959 6,069,511.95
08 Sep 2022 272,505 35.3762 9,640,191.38
09 Sep 2022 104,629 36.1073 3,777,870.69
 
Total		 1,075,132 35.5694 38,241,823.22

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 9 Sep 2022 amounts to 18,417,473 shares.

Contact:  

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


12.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1439789  12.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1439789&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Post AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Deutsche Post AGmehr Analysen

10:27 Deutsche Post Market-Perform Bernstein Research
09.09.22 Deutsche Post Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.09.22 Deutsche Post Buy Deutsche Bank AG
24.08.22 Deutsche Post Market-Perform Bernstein Research
09.08.22 Deutsche Post Overweight Barclays Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Deutsche Post AG 37,30 2,78% Deutsche Post AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Positiver Wochenstart: ATX und DAX sehr stark -- Japans Leitindex schließt fester - Feiertag in China
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Montagshandel mit deutlichen Kursaufschlägen. An der japanischen Börse griffen die Anleger am Montag zu, in Hongkong und Festland-China wurde zum Wochenauftakt feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen