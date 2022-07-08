|
08.07.2022 13:57:34
DGAP-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): July 7, 2022
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On July 7, 2022, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the Company) and Dr. Ulrich Näher (Dr. Näher), the Companys Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and a named executive officer in the Companys 2022 proxy statement, entered into an agreement providing for the termination of Dr. Nähers Service Agreement with the Company dated February 25, 2021 (the Service Agreement). The termination of the Service Agreement will become effective on September 30, 2022, at which time Dr. Näher will depart the Company.
Upon termination of the Service Agreement, Dr. Näher will receive severance payments that are consistent with the terms of his Service Agreement and the Companys Senior Leadership Severance Plan, provided that (1) Dr. Näher will be considered to have completed a full year of service for 2022 in respect of any annual incentive or long-term incentive payments to which he may be entitled, (2) the stock award that Dr. Näher received in March 2022 comprising 119,332 shares, which was to be paid out in three annual tranches, will be canceled, (3) in exchange for Dr. Nähers agreement to waive the notice period provided in his Service Agreement and other related commitments thereunder, the Company will make a cash payment to Dr. Näher equal to the product of 59,666 and the closing price per share of the Companys common shares on the New York Stock Exchange on September 30, 2022, and (4) the Company shall provide certain other immaterial benefits including tax advisory expenses for tax years 2021 and 2022 and outplacement assistance. Payment of severance to Dr. Näher is subject to and conditioned upon his execution of a general release of claims in favor of the Company and its affiliates.
