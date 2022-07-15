DGAP-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.07.2022 15:50:38

Press Release

 

 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 14, 2022

 

Diebold Nixdorf to Conduct 2022 Second Quarter Investor Call on Aug. 2

 

HUDSON, Ohio Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) will release 2022 second quarter financial results on Tuesday, Aug. 2 before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. Octavio Marquez, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the results during a conference call and webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Prior to the call, Diebold Nixdorf will provide a press release summarizing business and financial results, and a shareholder letter containing other highlights from the period. The press release and letter will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website located at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings. Live access to the conference call, as well as the replay, will also be available on this website.

To access the call, we encourage you to pre-register at https://ige.netroadshow.com/registration/q4inc/11304/diebold-nixdorf-inc-second-quarter-2022-earnings-call/. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and will include dial-in details and a unique PIN code for entry to the call. To avoid long wait times, we suggest registering at least one day in advance to receive your unique PIN code. Registration will be open throughout the live call. You may also access the call and register with a live operator. The conference call will last approximately one hour. Participants should plan to dial in 15 minutes prior to the session. Details on the call are as follows:

 

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the worlds top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

 

