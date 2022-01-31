DGAP-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

31.01.2022 07:30:04

Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

31.01.2022 / 07:30
Interim report #34

In the period from 24 January 2022 to 28 January 2022, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 2,500 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 21 May 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro)
01/28/2022 400 60.3750 24,150.00
01/27/2022 525 60.6333 31,832.50
01/26/2022 300 59.3000 17,790.00
01/25/2022 200 57.2500 11,450.00
01/24/2022 1,075 59.3744 63,827.50

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 25 May 2021 is 116,073.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 31 January 2022

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board


Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de

 
