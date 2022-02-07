DGAP-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Interim report #35

In the period from 31 January 2022 to 04 February 2022, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 2,400 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 21 May 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 02/04/2022 400 61.4250 24,570.00 02/03/2022 900 63.3000 56,970.00 02/02/2022 150 64.0000 9,600.00 02/01/2022 600 62.7500 37,650.00 01/31/2022 350 62.8000 21,980.00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 25 May 2021 is 118,473.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 07. February 2022

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board