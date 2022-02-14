DGAP-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Interim report #36

In the period from 7 February 2022 to 11 February 2022, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 2,200 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 21 May 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 02/11/2022 220 61.0318 13,427.00 02/10/2022 600 61.1208 36,672.48 02/09/2022 250 62.2800 15,570.00 02/08/2022 600 60.2992 36,179.52 02/07/2022 530 61.1585 32,414.01

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 25 May 2021 is 120,673.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 14. February 2022

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board