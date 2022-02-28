DGAP-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Interim report #38

In the period from 21 February 2022 to 24 February 2022, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 2,300 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 21 May 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 02/24/2022 300 53.2000 15,960.00 02/23/2022 700 56.7704 39,739.28 02/22/2022 425 57.0329 24,238.98 02/21/2022 875 58.5000 51,187.50

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 25 May 2021 is 125,473.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 28. February 2022

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board