DGAP-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Interim report #41

In the period from 14 March 2022 to 18 March 2022, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 1,850 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 21 May 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 03/18/2022 400 79.4000 31,760.00 03/17/2022 150 79.6000 11,940.00 03/16/2022 150 77.7667 11,665.00 03/15/2022 600 75.4200 45,252.00 03/14/2022 550 79.5000 43,725.00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 25 May 2021 is 130,733.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 21. March 2022

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board