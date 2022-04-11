DGAP-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Interim report #44

In the period from 04 April 2022 to 8 April 2022, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 1,300 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 21 May 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 04/08/2022 375 95.9867 35,995.00 04/07/2022 275 98.4473 27,073.00 04/06/2022 250 99.3400 24,835.00 04/05/2022 250 97.9600 24,490.00 04/04/2022 150 93.9200 14,088.00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 25 May 2021 is 134,988.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 11 April 2022

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board