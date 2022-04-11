+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
11.04.2022 07:30:05

DGAP-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

11.04.2022 / 07:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Interim report #44

In the period from 04 April 2022 to 8 April 2022, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 1,300 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 21 May 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro)
04/08/2022 375 95.9867 35,995.00
04/07/2022 275 98.4473 27,073.00
04/06/2022 250 99.3400 24,835.00
04/05/2022 250 97.9600 24,490.00
04/04/2022 150 93.9200 14,088.00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 25 May 2021 is 134,988.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 11 April 2022

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board


11.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1324497  11.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1324497&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Energiekontor AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Energiekontor AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Energiekontor AG 96,90 0,00% Energiekontor AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg belastet weiter: Kräftige Abgaben in Asien
Die asiatischen Indizes geben zum Wochenstart klar nach. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Freitag kräftig an. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich im Freitagshandel uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen