DGAP-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (2022)

The share buyback programme announced by Energiekontor AG by ad hoc announcement on 20 May 2022 for the period May 20, 2022, until June 30, 2023, is carried out. A securities firm or financial institution will repurchase a maximum of up to 80,000 shares of the Company, but the repurchase is limited to such number of shares or to a total purchase price of EUR 9,000,000. The repurchased shares shall be used for all legally permissible purposes. The Management Board thus makes use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 20 May 2020 to repurchase own shares in accordance with § 71 para. 1 no. 8 AktG.

The securities firm or financial institution was mandated to repurchase the shares exclusively on the stock exchange independently and uninfluenced by the Company. The right of the Company to terminate the mandate with the securities firm at any time and to instruct another securities firm or an investment bank remains unaffected. The purchase price offered per share (excluding incidental costs) may not be more than 10% above or below the average closing price on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the three trading days prior to the day of publication. The buyback shall be carried out under the leadership of a credit institution in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation and Articles 2 to 4 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regulatory technical standards on the conditions applicable to buyback programmes and stabilisation measures. Accordingly, the credit institution may not acquire more than 25% of the average daily turnover of shares on the stock exchange on which the respective purchase is made in one day. The average daily share turnover shall be calculated on the basis of the average daily trading volume in the 20 trading days preceding the purchase date. The share buyback may be suspended and resumed at any time in accordance with the legal requirements to be observed.

The transactions will be announced in a manner that complies with the requirements of Article 5 (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 no later than the end of the 7th trading day following their execution and will be published, inter alia, on the Company's website at https://www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback.html.

About Energiekontor AG

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: This is what Energiekontor has stood for over 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the Company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind farms in Germany and abroad and was expanded in 2010 to include solar energy. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar farms with a nominal output of around 330 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor AG also aims to play a pioneering role in economic terms and to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

In addition to its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Bernau near Berlin, Potsdam, Berlin-Spandau and Hildesheim. The Company also has offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Houston/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen).



The proud record of accomplishment since the Company was founded: Over 130 realised wind farms and 13 solar farms with a total output of well over 1 gigawatt. This corresponds to an investment volume of approx. EUR 1.8 billion. The Company went public on 25 May 2000. The Energiekontor AG share (WKN 531350 / ISIN DE0005313506) is listed in the General Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock exchanges.

Contact

Energiekontor AG

Till Giessmann

Investor Relations

T: +49 421 3304-126

till.giessmann@energiekontor.de