DGAP-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Interim report #1

In the period from 13 June 2022 to 17 June 2022, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 900 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 20 May 2022.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 06/17/2022 100 79.2000 7,920.00 06/16/2022 200 81.3000 16,260.00 06/15/2022 150 82.0000 12,300.00 06/14/2022 150 83.3333 12,500.00 06/13/2022 300 86.7200 26,016.00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 13 June 2022 is 900.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 21 June 2022

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board