DGAP-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Interim report #6

In the period from 18 July 2022 to 22 July 2022, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 830 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 20 May 2022 and published pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 07/22/2022 190 93.0000 17,670.00 07/21/2022 200 90.0000 18,000.00 07/20/2022 160 89.4250 14,308.00 07/19/2022 160 89.2050 14,272.80 07/18/2022 120 89.6333 10,756.00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 13 June 2022 is 5,240.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 25 July 2022

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board