DGAP-CMS: Evonik Industries AG: Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Evonik Industries AG / Evonik Industries AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Purchase of own shares to be offered in the course of an employee share purchase program
14.03.2022 / 11:53
In the time period from 07 March 2022 until and including 11 March 2022, Evonik Industries AG has purchased a total number of 309,197 shares within the framework of the current share buy-back program, which has been disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 03 March 2022.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (Number) Weighted average price (EUR)
07-03-2022 82,212 23.1376
08-03-2022 117,336 23.2558
09-03-2022 67,512 24.3803
10-03-2022 28,359 24.2774
11-03-2022 13,778 24.0682
 

The total volume of shares which have been purchased within the framework of the share buy-back program in the time period from 07 March 2022 until and including 11 March 2022 amounts to 309,197 shares.

The buy-back of the shares of Evonik Industries AG is lead-managed by a bank which has been mandated by Evonik Industries AG and has been executed through the stock exchange on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) exclusively.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program is, in accordance with Art. 2(3) DR 2016/1052, published on the website of Evonik Industries AG: https://corporate.evonik.com/en/investor-relations/share/employee-share-program/.

Essen, 14 March 2022

Evonik Industries AG

The Executive Board


Language: English
Company: Evonik Industries AG
Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.evonik.com

 
