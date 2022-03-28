DGAP-CMS: Evonik Industries AG: Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement

Evonik Industries AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Purchase of own shares to be offered in the course of an employee share purchase program

In the time period from 21 March 2022 until and including 25 March 2022, Evonik Industries AG has purchased a total number of 235,237 shares within the framework of the current share buy-back program, which has been disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 03 March 2022.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (Number) Weighted average price (EUR) 21-03-2022 18,406 25.8611 22-03-2022 52,720 25.9824 23-03-2022 50,050 25.6728 24-03-2022 54,061 25.4433 25-03-2022 60,000 25.3671

The total volume of shares which have been purchased within the framework of the share buy-back program in the time period from 07 March 2022 until and including 25 March 2022 amounts to 643,015 shares.

The buy-back of the shares of Evonik Industries AG is lead-managed by a bank which has been mandated by Evonik Industries AG and has been executed through the stock exchange on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) exclusively.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program is, in accordance with Art. 2(3) DR 2016/1052, published on the website of Evonik Industries AG: https://corporate.evonik.com/en/investor-relations/share/employee-share-program/.

Essen, 28 March 2022

Evonik Industries AG

The Executive Board