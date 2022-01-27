|
DGAP-CMS: freenet AG: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: freenet AG
Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 2nd Interim Report
Between 20 January 2022 and 26 January 2022, a total of 105,985 shares (ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5) were bought back.
The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.
In the period from 20 January 2022 to 26 January 2022, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 13 January 2022 up to, and including, 26 January 2022 amounts to 124,891.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (freenet-group.de/en/investor-relations/share).
Hamburg, January 2022
freenet AG
|English
|freenet AG
|Hollerstrasse 126
|24782 Buedelsdorf
|Germany
|www.freenet-group.de
