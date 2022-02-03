DGAP-CMS: freenet AG: Release of a capital market information

Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 3rd Interim Report



On 13 January 2022, freenet AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 13 January 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 (share buyback program 2022).

Between 27 January 2022 and 02 February 2022, a total of 3,622 shares (ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 27 January 2022 to 02 February 2022, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated volume (in EUR) 27.01.2022 3,622 23.4818 85,051.08 28.01.2022 0 0.0000 0.00 31.01.2022 0 0.0000 0.00 01.02.2022 0 0.0000 0.00 02.02.2022 0 0.0000 0.00 Total 3,622 23.4818 85,051.08

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 13 January 2022 up to, and including, 02 February 2022 amounts to 128,513.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (freenet-group.de/en/investor-relations/share).

Hamburg, February 2022

freenet AG

The Executive Board