|
17.03.2022 08:30:05
DGAP-CMS: freenet AG: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: freenet AG
/ Release of a capital market information
Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 6th Interim Report
Between 10 March 2022 and 16 March 2022, a total of 95,623 shares (ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5) were bought back.
The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.
In the period from 10 March 2022 to 16 March 2022, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 13 January 2022 up to, and including, 16 March 2022 amounts to 651,522.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (freenet-group.de/en/investor-relations/share).
Hamburg, March 2022
freenet AG
17.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|freenet AG
|Hollerstrasse 126
|24782 Buedelsdorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.freenet-group.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1304869 17.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu freenet AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu freenet AGmehr Analysen
|02.03.22
|freenet Buy
|Warburg Research
|28.02.22
|freenet Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|28.02.22
|freenet Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.02.22
|freenet Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|25.02.22
|freenet Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.03.22
|freenet Buy
|Warburg Research
|28.02.22
|freenet Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|28.02.22
|freenet Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.02.22
|freenet Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|25.02.22
|freenet Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.03.22
|freenet Buy
|Warburg Research
|28.02.22
|freenet Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|25.02.22
|freenet Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|25.02.22
|freenet Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.02.22
|freenet Buy
|Warburg Research
|08.11.21
|freenet Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.08.21
|freenet Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.05.21
|freenet Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.05.21
|freenet Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.03.21
|freenet Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.02.22
|freenet Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.02.22
|freenet Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.02.22
|freenet Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.11.21
|freenet Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.11.21
|freenet Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|freenet AG
|24,09
|-0,45%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung im Ukraine-Krieg mit Dämpfer: ATX zum Handelsschluss fester -- DAX letztendlich mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit satten Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte derweil schwächer. Anleger an der Wall Street halten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Fernost kletterten weiter.