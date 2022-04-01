01.04.2022 08:30:06

DGAP-CMS: freenet AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: freenet AG / Release of a capital market information
freenet AG: Release of a capital market information

01.04.2022 / 08:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - Final report

freenet AG completed the share buyback (share buyback program 2022) announced on 13 January 2022 in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 2 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 on 31 March 2022. The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback program 2022 amounts to 651,522 shares at an average price of 22.5049 euros. This corresponds to 0.5088 percent of the share capital. The aggregate volume excluding incidental costs of the repurchased shares amounted to 14,662,442.86 euros. The repurchased shares are to be cancelled.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (https://www.freenet-group.de/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback/index.html).

Hamburg, 1 April 2022

freenet AG
The Executive Board


01.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: freenet AG
Hollerstrasse 126
24782 Buedelsdorf
Germany
Internet: www.freenet-group.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1315535  01.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1315535&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu freenet AGmehr Nachrichten