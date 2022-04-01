|
01.04.2022 08:30:06
DGAP-CMS: freenet AG: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: freenet AG
/ Release of a capital market information
Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - Final report
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (https://www.freenet-group.de/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback/index.html).
Hamburg, 1 April 2022
freenet AG
01.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|freenet AG
|Hollerstrasse 126
|24782 Buedelsdorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.freenet-group.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1315535 01.04.2022
