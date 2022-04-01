DGAP-CMS: freenet AG: Release of a capital market information

Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - Final report



freenet AG completed the share buyback (share buyback program 2022) announced on 13 January 2022 in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 2 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 on 31 March 2022. The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback program 2022 amounts to 651,522 shares at an average price of 22.5049 euros. This corresponds to 0.5088 percent of the share capital. The aggregate volume excluding incidental costs of the repurchased shares amounted to 14,662,442.86 euros. The repurchased shares are to be cancelled.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (https://www.freenet-group.de/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback/index.html).

Hamburg, 1 April 2022

freenet AG

The Executive Board