DGAP-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 1st interim announcement

Mannheim July 5, 2022 In the period from June 27, 2022 until and including July 1, 2022 a number of 42,050 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 41,011 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 27/06/2022 770 25.84 CEUX 27/06/2022 200 25.75 TQEX 27/06/2022 8,380 25.82 XETR 28/06/2022 791 26.53 CEUX 28/06/2022 6,909 26.37 XETR 29/06/2022 88 26.08 AQEU 29/06/2022 75 26.48 CEUX 29/06/2022 7,937 26.44 XETR 30/06/2022 315 26.15 AQEU 30/06/2022 1 26.56 CEUX 30/06/2022 3,692 26.30 XETA 30/06/2022 4,992 26.34 XETR 01/07/2022 19 26.74 CEUX 01/07/2022 7,881 26.64 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 27/06/2022 824 23.69 AQEU 27/06/2022 689 23.72 CEUX 27/06/2022 126 23.75 TQEX 27/06/2022 6,039 23.72 XETR 28/06/2022 881 23.83 AQEU 28/06/2022 725 23.90 CEUX 28/06/2022 130 23.98 TQEX 28/06/2022 248 23.50 XETA 28/06/2022 6,194 23.80 XETR 29/06/2022 907 23.49 AQEU 29/06/2022 669 23.52 CEUX 29/06/2022 133 23.50 TQEX 29/06/2022 200 23.45 XETA 29/06/2022 6,546 23.54 XETR 30/06/2022 907 23.25 AQEU 30/06/2022 636 23.22 CEUX 30/06/2022 135 23.23 TQEX 30/06/2022 3,693 23.21 XETA 30/06/2022 2,829 23.23 XETR 01/07/2022 944 23.34 AQEU 01/07/2022 691 23.35 CEUX 01/07/2022 138 23.44 TQEX 01/07/2022 1,827 23.23 XETA 01/07/2022 4,900 23.36 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including July 1, 2022 amounts to a number of 42,050 preference shares and 41,011 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 05/07/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

