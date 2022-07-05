|
05.07.2022 15:41:57
DGAP-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
/ Share Buyback - 1st interim announcement
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback 1st interim announcement
Mannheim July 5, 2022 In the period from June 27, 2022 until and including July 1, 2022 a number of 42,050 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 41,011 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.
Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:
Preference shares
Ordinary shares
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including July 1, 2022 amounts to a number of 42,050 preference shares and 41,011 ordinary shares.
The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.
Mannheim, 05/07/2022
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
The Executive Board
Contact
05.07.2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FUCHS PETROLUB SE
|Einsteinstraße 11
|68169 Mannheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fuchs.com/gruppe
End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1391255 05.07.2022
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
|26,74
|-1,18%
