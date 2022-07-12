DGAP-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 2nd Interim announcement

Mannheim July 12, 2022 In the period from July 4, 2022 until and including July 8, 2022 a number of 37,950 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 46,086 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 04/07/2022 219 26.86 AQEU 04/07/2022 18 26.78 CEUX 04/07/2022 15 26.96 TQEX 04/07/2022 7,148 26.90 XETR 05/07/2022 6 26.68 TQEX 05/07/2022 7,544 26.88 XETR 06/07/2022 169 26.64 AQEU 06/07/2022 40 26.64 CEUX 06/07/2022 8,291 26.70 XETR 07/07/2022 15 27.28 CEUX 07/07/2022 7,285 27.16 XETR 08/07/2022 99 27.72 TQEX 08/07/2022 7,101 27.59 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 04/07/2022 993 23.44 AQEU 04/07/2022 716 23.48 CEUX 04/07/2022 144 23.45 TQEX 04/07/2022 6,847 23.48 XETR 05/07/2022 1,017 23.42 AQEU 05/07/2022 728 23.43 CEUX 05/07/2022 145 23.62 TQEX 05/07/2022 196 23.25 XETA 05/07/2022 6,814 23.39 XETR 06/07/2022 1,063 23.48 AQEU 06/07/2022 740 23.50 CEUX 06/07/2022 150 23.50 TQEX 06/07/2022 7,033 23.49 XETR 07/07/2022 1,096 23.68 AQEU 07/07/2022 946 23.65 CEUX 07/07/2022 168 23.63 TQEX 07/07/2022 989 23.75 XETA 07/07/2022 6,301 23.70 XETR 08/07/2022 1,109 24.00 AQEU 08/07/2022 1,022 24.09 CEUX 08/07/2022 170 24.20 TQEX 08/07/2022 213 24.20 XETA 08/07/2022 7,486 24.10 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including July 8, 2022 amounts to a number of 80,000 preference shares and 87,097 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 12/07/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

