12.07.2022 12:22:54
DGAP-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
/ Share buyback 2. Interim Announcement
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback 2nd Interim announcement
Mannheim July 12, 2022 In the period from July 4, 2022 until and including July 8, 2022 a number of 37,950 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 46,086 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.
Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:
Preference shares
Ordinary shares
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including July 8, 2022 amounts to a number of 80,000 preference shares and 87,097 ordinary shares.
The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.
Mannheim, 12/07/2022
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
The Executive Board
1396225 12.07.2022
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
|27,60
|-0,43%
