12.07.2022 12:22:54

DGAP-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 2. Interim Announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

12.07.2022 / 12:22
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 2nd Interim announcement

Mannheim July 12, 2022 In the period from July 4, 2022 until and including July 8, 2022 a number of 37,950 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 46,086 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
04/07/2022 219 26.86 AQEU
04/07/2022 18 26.78 CEUX
04/07/2022 15 26.96 TQEX
04/07/2022 7,148 26.90 XETR
05/07/2022 6 26.68 TQEX
05/07/2022 7,544 26.88 XETR
06/07/2022 169 26.64 AQEU
06/07/2022 40 26.64 CEUX
06/07/2022 8,291 26.70 XETR
07/07/2022 15 27.28 CEUX
07/07/2022 7,285 27.16 XETR
08/07/2022 99 27.72 TQEX
08/07/2022 7,101 27.59 XETR
       

 

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
04/07/2022 993 23.44 AQEU
04/07/2022 716 23.48 CEUX
04/07/2022 144 23.45 TQEX
04/07/2022 6,847 23.48 XETR
05/07/2022 1,017 23.42 AQEU
05/07/2022 728 23.43 CEUX
05/07/2022 145 23.62 TQEX
05/07/2022 196 23.25 XETA
05/07/2022 6,814 23.39 XETR
06/07/2022 1,063 23.48 AQEU
06/07/2022 740 23.50 CEUX
06/07/2022 150 23.50 TQEX
06/07/2022 7,033 23.49 XETR
07/07/2022 1,096 23.68 AQEU
07/07/2022 946 23.65 CEUX
07/07/2022 168 23.63 TQEX
07/07/2022 989 23.75 XETA
07/07/2022 6,301 23.70 XETR
08/07/2022 1,109 24.00 AQEU
08/07/2022 1,022 24.09 CEUX
08/07/2022 170 24.20 TQEX
08/07/2022 213 24.20 XETA
08/07/2022 7,486 24.10 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including July 8, 2022 amounts to a number of 80,000 preference shares and 87,097 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 12/07/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
Lutz.Ackermann@fuchs.com


12.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1396225  12.07.2022 

