DGAP-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 4th Interim announcement

Mannheim July 26, 2022 In the period from July 18, 2022 until and including July 22, 2022 a number of 34,700 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 48,279 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 18/07/2022 105 28.34 AQEU 18/07/2022 6,895 28.25 XETR 19/07/2022 92 28.70 AQEU 19/07/2022 87 29.04 CEUX 19/07/2022 6,821 28.50 XETR 20/07/2022 35 28.84 TQEX 20/07/2022 6,865 28.89 XETR 21/07/2022 12 28.78 CEUX 21/07/2022 6,888 28.77 XETR 22/07/2022 209 28.68 CEUX 22/07/2022 6,691 28.96 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 18/07/2022 1,223 24.25 AQEU 18/07/2022 1,235 24.31 CEUX 18/07/2022 201 24.40 TQEX 18/07/2022 1,656 24.37 XETA 18/07/2022 5,603 24.26 XETR 19/07/2022 1,234 24.61 AQEU 19/07/2022 1,228 24.69 CEUX 19/07/2022 204 24.76 TQEX 19/07/2022 442 24.90 XETA 19/07/2022 6,992 24.64 XETR 20/07/2022 1,271 24.57 AQEU 20/07/2022 1,276 24.53 CEUX 20/07/2022 207 24.53 TQEX 20/07/2022 292 24.50 XETA 20/07/2022 6,939 24.57 XETR 21/07/2022 1,211 24.64 AQEU 21/07/2022 1,271 24.64 CEUX 21/07/2022 206 24.46 TQEX 21/07/2022 5,938 24.68 XETR 22/07/2022 1,174 24.81 AQEU 22/07/2022 1,288 24.80 CEUX 22/07/2022 205 24.90 TQEX 22/07/2022 240 24.80 XETA 22/07/2022 6,743 24.82 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including July 22, 2022 amounts to a number of 150,800 preference shares and 183,115 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 26/07/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

