26.07.2022 13:55:57

DGAP-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 4. Interim Announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

26.07.2022 / 13:55
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 4th Interim announcement

Mannheim July 26, 2022 In the period from July 18, 2022 until and including July 22, 2022 a number of 34,700 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 48,279 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
18/07/2022 105 28.34 AQEU
18/07/2022 6,895 28.25 XETR
19/07/2022 92 28.70 AQEU
19/07/2022 87 29.04 CEUX
19/07/2022 6,821 28.50 XETR
20/07/2022 35 28.84 TQEX
20/07/2022 6,865 28.89 XETR
21/07/2022 12 28.78 CEUX
21/07/2022 6,888 28.77 XETR
22/07/2022 209 28.68 CEUX
22/07/2022 6,691 28.96 XETR
       

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
18/07/2022 1,223 24.25 AQEU
18/07/2022 1,235 24.31 CEUX
18/07/2022 201 24.40 TQEX
18/07/2022 1,656 24.37 XETA
18/07/2022 5,603 24.26 XETR
19/07/2022 1,234 24.61 AQEU
19/07/2022 1,228 24.69 CEUX
19/07/2022 204 24.76 TQEX
19/07/2022 442 24.90 XETA
19/07/2022 6,992 24.64 XETR
20/07/2022 1,271 24.57 AQEU
20/07/2022 1,276 24.53 CEUX
20/07/2022 207 24.53 TQEX
20/07/2022 292 24.50 XETA
20/07/2022 6,939 24.57 XETR
21/07/2022 1,211 24.64 AQEU
21/07/2022 1,271 24.64 CEUX
21/07/2022 206 24.46 TQEX
21/07/2022 5,938 24.68 XETR
22/07/2022 1,174 24.81 AQEU
22/07/2022 1,288 24.80 CEUX
22/07/2022 205 24.90 TQEX
22/07/2022 240 24.80 XETA
22/07/2022 6,743 24.82 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including July 22, 2022 amounts to a number of 150,800 preference shares and 183,115 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 26/07/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
Lutz.Ackermann@fuchs.com


26.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1406165  26.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1406165&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

