Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
09.08.2022 12:16:32

DGAP-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 6. Interim Announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

09.08.2022 / 12:16
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 6th Interim announcement

Mannheim August 9, 2022 In the period from August 1, 2022 until and including August 5, 2022 a number of 34,440 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 44,300 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
01/08/2022 6,850 29.12 XETR
02/08/2022 6,900 28.81 XETR
03/08/2022 315 28.94 CEUX
03/08/2022 6,585 28.96 XETR
04/08/2022 131 29.28 CEUX
04/08/2022 6,709 29.16 XETR
05/08/2022 300 28.61 AQEU
05/08/2022 21 28.84 TQEX
05/08/2022 6,629 28.67 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
01/08/2022 1,067 25.01 AQEU
01/08/2022 1,338 24.99 CEUX
01/08/2022 209 25.04 TQEX
01/08/2022 286 24.95 XETA
01/08/2022 6,000 25.00 XETR
02/08/2022 1,088 24.61 AQEU
02/08/2022 1,390 24.62 CEUX
02/08/2022 220 24.70 TQEX
02/08/2022 276 24.65 XETA
02/08/2022 6,076 24.64 XETR
03/08/2022 1,037 24.46 AQEU
03/08/2022 1,277 24.48 CEUX
03/08/2022 233 24.46 TQEX
03/08/2022 205 24.30 XETA
03/08/2022 6,298 24.41 XETR
04/08/2022 1,103 24.47 AQEU
04/08/2022 1,258 24.46 CEUX
04/08/2022 223 24.50 TQEX
04/08/2022 6,316 24.51 XETR
05/08/2022 1,047 24.24 AQEU
05/08/2022 1,191 24.18 CEUX
05/08/2022 213 24.35 TQEX
05/08/2022 5,949 24.18 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including August 5, 2022 amounts to a number of 219,990 preference shares and 270,875 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 09/08/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
Lutz.Ackermann@fuchs.com


09.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1416355  09.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1416355&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Nachrichten