09.08.2022 12:16:32
DGAP-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
/ Share buyback 6. Interim Announcement
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback 6th Interim announcement
Mannheim August 9, 2022 In the period from August 1, 2022 until and including August 5, 2022 a number of 34,440 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 44,300 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.
Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:
Preference shares
Ordinary shares
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including August 5, 2022 amounts to a number of 219,990 preference shares and 270,875 ordinary shares.
The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.
Mannheim, 09/08/2022
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
The Executive Board
