16.08.2022 12:47:52

DGAP-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 7. Interim Announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

16.08.2022 / 12:47
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ b) and para/ 3 of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 in connection with art/ 2 para/ 2 and para/ 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052

Share buyback 7th Interim announcement

Mannheim August 16, 2022 In the period from August 8, 2022 until and including August 12, 2022 a number of 35,700 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 39,718 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ a) of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 and art/ 2 para/ 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022/

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
08/08/2022 130 28.52 AQEU
08/08/2022 424 28.67 CEUX
08/08/2022 13 28.56 TQEX
08/08/2022 6,433 28.58 XETR
09/08/2022 25 28.24 AQEU
09/08/2022 480 28.00 CEUX
09/08/2022 196 28.24 XETA
09/08/2022 7,199 28.18 XETR
10/08/2022 176 28.80 AQEU
10/08/2022 6,824 28.50 XETR
11/08/2022 6,900 28.82 XETR
12/08/2022 83 28.78 AQEU
12/08/2022 160 29.01 CEUX
12/08/2022 46 28.70 TQEX
12/08/2022 6,611 28.83 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
08/08/2022 1,027 24.46 AQEU
08/08/2022 1,206 24.45 CEUX
08/08/2022 202 24.45 TQEX
08/08/2022 1,737 24.45 XETA
08/08/2022 4,178 24.42 XETR
09/08/2022 1,026 24.37 AQEU
09/08/2022 1,162 24.31 CEUX
09/08/2022 203 24.30 TQEX
09/08/2022 1,385 24.27 XETA
09/08/2022 4,524 24.40 XETR
10/08/2022 962 24.53 AQEU
10/08/2022 1,153 24.54 CEUX
10/08/2022 190 24.35 TQEX
10/08/2022 2,449 24.64 XETA
10/08/2022 3,296 24.51 XETR
11/08/2022 934 24.86 AQEU
11/08/2022 1,142 24.85 CEUX
11/08/2022 196 24.85 TQEX
11/08/2022 369 24.90 XETA
11/08/2022 4,677 24.91 XETR
12/08/2022 937 25.13 AQEU
12/08/2022 1,108 25.20 CEUX
12/08/2022 195 25.19 TQEX
12/08/2022 5,460 25.16 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback//

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including August 12, 2022 amounts to a number of 255,690 preference shares and 310,593 ordinary shares/

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE/

 

Mannheim, 16/08/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
Lutz.Ackermann@fuchs.com


16.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1421605  16.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1421605&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

