DGAP-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ b) and para/ 3 of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 in connection with art/ 2 para/ 2 and para/ 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052

Share buyback 7th Interim announcement

Mannheim August 16, 2022 In the period from August 8, 2022 until and including August 12, 2022 a number of 35,700 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 39,718 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ a) of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 and art/ 2 para/ 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022/

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 08/08/2022 130 28.52 AQEU 08/08/2022 424 28.67 CEUX 08/08/2022 13 28.56 TQEX 08/08/2022 6,433 28.58 XETR 09/08/2022 25 28.24 AQEU 09/08/2022 480 28.00 CEUX 09/08/2022 196 28.24 XETA 09/08/2022 7,199 28.18 XETR 10/08/2022 176 28.80 AQEU 10/08/2022 6,824 28.50 XETR 11/08/2022 6,900 28.82 XETR 12/08/2022 83 28.78 AQEU 12/08/2022 160 29.01 CEUX 12/08/2022 46 28.70 TQEX 12/08/2022 6,611 28.83 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 08/08/2022 1,027 24.46 AQEU 08/08/2022 1,206 24.45 CEUX 08/08/2022 202 24.45 TQEX 08/08/2022 1,737 24.45 XETA 08/08/2022 4,178 24.42 XETR 09/08/2022 1,026 24.37 AQEU 09/08/2022 1,162 24.31 CEUX 09/08/2022 203 24.30 TQEX 09/08/2022 1,385 24.27 XETA 09/08/2022 4,524 24.40 XETR 10/08/2022 962 24.53 AQEU 10/08/2022 1,153 24.54 CEUX 10/08/2022 190 24.35 TQEX 10/08/2022 2,449 24.64 XETA 10/08/2022 3,296 24.51 XETR 11/08/2022 934 24.86 AQEU 11/08/2022 1,142 24.85 CEUX 11/08/2022 196 24.85 TQEX 11/08/2022 369 24.90 XETA 11/08/2022 4,677 24.91 XETR 12/08/2022 937 25.13 AQEU 12/08/2022 1,108 25.20 CEUX 12/08/2022 195 25.19 TQEX 12/08/2022 5,460 25.16 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback//

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including August 12, 2022 amounts to a number of 255,690 preference shares and 310,593 ordinary shares/

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE/

Mannheim, 16/08/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

