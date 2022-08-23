Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
23.08.2022 12:43:34

DGAP-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 8. Interim Announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

23.08.2022 / 12:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ b) and para/ 3 of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 in connection with art/ 2 para/ 2 and para/ 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052

Share buyback 8th Interim announcement

Mannheim August 23, 2022 In the period from August 15, 2022 until and including August 19, 2022 a number of 34,385 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 35,563 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ a) of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 and art/ 2 para/ 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
15/08/2022 30 28.60 AQEU
15/08/2022 161 28.66 CEUX
15/08/2022 126 28.72 TQEX
15/08/2022 6,633 28.66 XETR
16/08/2022 63 28.96 AQEU
16/08/2022 110 28.68 CEUX
16/08/2022 38 28.96 TQEX
16/08/2022 6,524 28.82 XETR
17/08/2022 1 28.70 CEUX
17/08/2022 6,899 28.81 XETR
18/08/2022 150 28.84 AQEU
18/08/2022 170 28.90 CEUX
18/08/2022 6,580 28.79 XETR
19/08/2022 336 28.93 CEUX
19/08/2022 44 28.58 TQEX
19/08/2022 6,520 28.88 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
15/08/2022 933 25.07 AQEU
15/08/2022 1,126 25.06 CEUX
15/08/2022 193 25.15 TQEX
15/08/2022 5,248 25.05 XETR
16/08/2022 904 25.32 AQEU
16/08/2022 975 25.39 CEUX
16/08/2022 187 25.35 TQEX
16/08/2022 5,236 25.36 XETR
17/08/2022 880 25.29 AQEU
17/08/2022 1,072 25.29 CEUX
17/08/2022 175 25.23 TQEX
17/08/2022 5,121 25.27 XETR
18/08/2022 872 25.23 AQEU
18/08/2022 198 25.15 CEUX
18/08/2022 180 25.25 TQEX
18/08/2022 125 25.20 XETA
18/08/2022 4,933 25.24 XETR
19/08/2022 834 25.24 AQEU
19/08/2022 1,112 25.15 CEUX
19/08/2022 175 25.05 TQEX
19/08/2022 5,084 25.29 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback//

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including August 19, 2022 amounts to a number of 290,075 preference shares and 346,156 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 23/08/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
Lutz.Ackermann@fuchs.com


23.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1426383  23.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1426383&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Analysen

09:41 FUCHS PETROLUB Buy Warburg Research
02.08.22 FUCHS PETROLUB Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
01.08.22 FUCHS PETROLUB Kaufen DZ BANK
01.08.22 FUCHS PETROLUB Buy Deutsche Bank AG
01.08.22 FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ 27,56 -1,57% FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vorsichtige Erholungsbewegung nach Abverkauf zum Wochenstart: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt schloss den Dienstagshandel auf grünem Terrain ab. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer beendete das Tagesgeschäft knapp unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die US-Börsen legen einen ruhigen Handelstag hin. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen