DGAP-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ b) and para/ 3 of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 in connection with art/ 2 para/ 2 and para/ 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052

Share buyback 8th Interim announcement

Mannheim August 23, 2022 In the period from August 15, 2022 until and including August 19, 2022 a number of 34,385 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 35,563 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ a) of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 and art/ 2 para/ 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 15/08/2022 30 28.60 AQEU 15/08/2022 161 28.66 CEUX 15/08/2022 126 28.72 TQEX 15/08/2022 6,633 28.66 XETR 16/08/2022 63 28.96 AQEU 16/08/2022 110 28.68 CEUX 16/08/2022 38 28.96 TQEX 16/08/2022 6,524 28.82 XETR 17/08/2022 1 28.70 CEUX 17/08/2022 6,899 28.81 XETR 18/08/2022 150 28.84 AQEU 18/08/2022 170 28.90 CEUX 18/08/2022 6,580 28.79 XETR 19/08/2022 336 28.93 CEUX 19/08/2022 44 28.58 TQEX 19/08/2022 6,520 28.88 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 15/08/2022 933 25.07 AQEU 15/08/2022 1,126 25.06 CEUX 15/08/2022 193 25.15 TQEX 15/08/2022 5,248 25.05 XETR 16/08/2022 904 25.32 AQEU 16/08/2022 975 25.39 CEUX 16/08/2022 187 25.35 TQEX 16/08/2022 5,236 25.36 XETR 17/08/2022 880 25.29 AQEU 17/08/2022 1,072 25.29 CEUX 17/08/2022 175 25.23 TQEX 17/08/2022 5,121 25.27 XETR 18/08/2022 872 25.23 AQEU 18/08/2022 198 25.15 CEUX 18/08/2022 180 25.25 TQEX 18/08/2022 125 25.20 XETA 18/08/2022 4,933 25.24 XETR 19/08/2022 834 25.24 AQEU 19/08/2022 1,112 25.15 CEUX 19/08/2022 175 25.05 TQEX 19/08/2022 5,084 25.29 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback//

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including August 19, 2022 amounts to a number of 290,075 preference shares and 346,156 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 23/08/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

