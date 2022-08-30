Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.08.2022 15:18:45

DGAP-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 9. Interim Announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

30.08.2022 / 15:18
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ b) and para/ 3 of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 in connection with art/ 2 para/ 2 and para/ 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052

Share buyback 9th Interim announcement

Mannheim August 30, 2022 In the period from August 22, 2022 until and including August 26, 2022 a number of 49,800 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 32,733 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ a) of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 and art/ 2 para/ 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
22/08/2022 130 28.46 CEUX
22/08/2022 7,520 28.38 XETR
23/08/2022 300 27.62 AQEU
23/08/2022 95 27.50 CEUX
23/08/2022 8 28.12 TQEX
23/08/2022 10,397 27.55 XETR
24/08/2022 1,146 27.55 AQEU
24/08/2022 588 27.55 CEUX
24/08/2022 9,566 27.51 XETR
25/08/2022 451 27.79 AQEU
25/08/2022 443 27.75 CEUX
25/08/2022 4 27.80 TQEX
25/08/2022 9,302 27.77 XETR
26/08/2022 518 27.72 AQEU
26/08/2022 387 27.77 CEUX
26/08/2022 8,945 27.83 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
22/08/2022 880 24.69 AQEU
22/08/2022 1,098 24.67 CEUX
22/08/2022 175 24.72 TQEX
22/08/2022 5,126 24.58 XETR
23/08/2022 918 23.87 AQEU
23/08/2022 1,111 23.89 CEUX
23/08/2022 174 23.98 TQEX
23/08/2022 5,247 23.90 XETR
24/08/2022 916 23.87 AQEU
24/08/2022 1,114 23.89 CEUX
24/08/2022 174 23.88 TQEX
24/08/2022 2,296 23.93 XETR
25/08/2022 884 24.13 AQEU
25/08/2022 739 24.14 CEUX
25/08/2022 174 24.14 TQEX
25/08/2022 239 24.00 XETA
25/08/2022 4,827 24.17 XETR
26/08/2022 886 24.28 AQEU
26/08/2022 518 24.15 CEUX
26/08/2022 163 24.15 TQEX
26/08/2022 5,074 24.24 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback//

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including August 26, 2022 amounts to a number of 339,875 preference shares and 378,889 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 30/08/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
Lutz.Ackermann@fuchs.com


30.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1431511  30.08.2022 

