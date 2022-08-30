DGAP-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ b) and para/ 3 of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 in connection with art/ 2 para/ 2 and para/ 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052

Share buyback 9th Interim announcement

Mannheim August 30, 2022 In the period from August 22, 2022 until and including August 26, 2022 a number of 49,800 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 32,733 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ a) of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 and art/ 2 para/ 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 22/08/2022 130 28.46 CEUX 22/08/2022 7,520 28.38 XETR 23/08/2022 300 27.62 AQEU 23/08/2022 95 27.50 CEUX 23/08/2022 8 28.12 TQEX 23/08/2022 10,397 27.55 XETR 24/08/2022 1,146 27.55 AQEU 24/08/2022 588 27.55 CEUX 24/08/2022 9,566 27.51 XETR 25/08/2022 451 27.79 AQEU 25/08/2022 443 27.75 CEUX 25/08/2022 4 27.80 TQEX 25/08/2022 9,302 27.77 XETR 26/08/2022 518 27.72 AQEU 26/08/2022 387 27.77 CEUX 26/08/2022 8,945 27.83 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 22/08/2022 880 24.69 AQEU 22/08/2022 1,098 24.67 CEUX 22/08/2022 175 24.72 TQEX 22/08/2022 5,126 24.58 XETR 23/08/2022 918 23.87 AQEU 23/08/2022 1,111 23.89 CEUX 23/08/2022 174 23.98 TQEX 23/08/2022 5,247 23.90 XETR 24/08/2022 916 23.87 AQEU 24/08/2022 1,114 23.89 CEUX 24/08/2022 174 23.88 TQEX 24/08/2022 2,296 23.93 XETR 25/08/2022 884 24.13 AQEU 25/08/2022 739 24.14 CEUX 25/08/2022 174 24.14 TQEX 25/08/2022 239 24.00 XETA 25/08/2022 4,827 24.17 XETR 26/08/2022 886 24.28 AQEU 26/08/2022 518 24.15 CEUX 26/08/2022 163 24.15 TQEX 26/08/2022 5,074 24.24 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback//

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including August 26, 2022 amounts to a number of 339,875 preference shares and 378,889 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 30/08/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

