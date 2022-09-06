DGAP-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ b) and para/ 3 of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 in connection with art/ 2 para/ 2 and para/ 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052

Share buyback 10th Interim announcement

Mannheim September 6, 2022 In the period from August 29, 2022 until and including September 2, 2022 a number of 54,656 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 34,817 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ a) of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 and art/ 2 para/ 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 29/08/2022 584 27.20 AQEU 29/08/2022 444 27.17 CEUX 29/08/2022 973 27.23 TQEX 29/08/2022 9,255 27.20 XETR 30/08/2022 300 27.84 AQEU 30/08/2022 75 27.76 CEUX 30/08/2022 194 27.59 TQEX 30/08/2022 9,631 27.66 XETR 31/08/2022 150 27.42 AQEU 31/08/2022 301 27.16 CEUX 31/08/2022 97 27.04 TQEX 31/08/2022 10,952 27.23 XETR 01/09/2022 203 27.39 AQEU 01/09/2022 137 27.50 CEUX 01/09/2022 11,060 27.43 XETR 02/09/2022 137 28.14 AQEU 02/09/2022 657 27.76 CEUX 02/09/2022 100 27.58 TQEX 02/09/2022 9,406 27.68 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 29/08/2022 805 23.98 AQEU 29/08/2022 1,031 23.95 CEUX 29/08/2022 168 24.00 TQEX 29/08/2022 5,034 23.97 XETR 30/08/2022 864 23.99 AQEU 30/08/2022 1,004 23.95 CEUX 30/08/2022 161 24.03 TQEX 30/08/2022 5,071 23.98 XETR 31/08/2022 868 23.64 AQEU 31/08/2022 1,010 23.59 CEUX 31/08/2022 154 23.65 TQEX 31/08/2022 5,203 23.61 XETR 01/09/2022 888 23.20 AQEU 01/09/2022 1,044 23.26 CEUX 01/09/2022 151 23.15 TQEX 01/09/2022 4,886 23.21 XETR 02/09/2022 863 23.65 AQEU 02/09/2022 830 23.57 CEUX 02/09/2022 157 23.50 TQEX 02/09/2022 4,625 23.57 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback//

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including September 2, 2022 amounts to a number of 394,531 preference shares and 413,706 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 06/09/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

