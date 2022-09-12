DGAP-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ b) and para/ 3 of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 in connection with art/ 2 para/ 2 and para/ 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052

Share buyback 11th Interim announcement

Mannheim September 12, 2022 In the period from September 5, 2022 until and including September 9, 2022 a number of 53,200 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 38,060 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ a) of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 and art/ 2 para/ 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 05/09/2022 350 27.55 AQEU 05/09/2022 157 27.50 CEUX 05/09/2022 286 27.25 TQEX 05/09/2022 10,607 27.42 XETR 06/09/2022 83 27.92 AQEU 06/09/2022 385 27.78 CEUX 06/09/2022 300 27.66 TQEX 06/09/2022 9,232 27.67 XETR 07/09/2022 180 27.40 AQEU 07/09/2022 301 27.60 CEUX 07/09/2022 10,619 27.46 XETR 08/09/2022 230 27.11 CEUX 08/09/2022 182 27.50 XETA 08/09/2022 11,288 27.19 XETR 09/09/2022 112 28.04 CEUX 09/09/2022 8,888 27.93 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 05/09/2022 848 23.27 AQEU 05/09/2022 1,014 23.26 CEUX 05/09/2022 155 23.40 TQEX 05/09/2022 4,166 23.25 XETR 06/09/2022 879 23.33 AQEU 06/09/2022 1,023 23.39 CEUX 06/09/2022 169 23.40 TQEX 06/09/2022 5,529 23.41 XETR 07/09/2022 903 22.94 AQEU 07/09/2022 1,020 22.85 CEUX 07/09/2022 177 22.92 TQEX 07/09/2022 265 23.20 XETA 07/09/2022 5,315 22.92 XETR 08/09/2022 977 22.91 AQEU 08/09/2022 1,084 22.89 CEUX 08/09/2022 178 22.77 TQEX 08/09/2022 220 23.15 XETA 08/09/2022 5,541 22.87 XETR 09/09/2022 981 23.50 AQEU 09/09/2022 1,108 23.49 CEUX 09/09/2022 183 23.50 TQEX 09/09/2022 2,082 23.49 XETA 09/09/2022 4,243 23.50 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback//

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including September 9, 2022 amounts to a number of 447,731 preference shares and 451,766 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 12/09/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

