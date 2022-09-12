DGAP-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.09.2022 11:57:08

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 11. Interim Announcement
12.09.2022 / 11:57 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ b) and para/ 3 of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 in connection with art/ 2 para/ 2 and para/ 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052

Share buyback 11th Interim announcement

Mannheim September 12, 2022 In the period from September 5, 2022 until and including September 9, 2022 a number of 53,200 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 38,060 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ a) of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 and art/ 2 para/ 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
05/09/2022 350 27.55 AQEU
05/09/2022 157 27.50 CEUX
05/09/2022 286 27.25 TQEX
05/09/2022 10,607 27.42 XETR
06/09/2022 83 27.92 AQEU
06/09/2022 385 27.78 CEUX
06/09/2022 300 27.66 TQEX
06/09/2022 9,232 27.67 XETR
07/09/2022 180 27.40 AQEU
07/09/2022 301 27.60 CEUX
07/09/2022 10,619 27.46 XETR
08/09/2022 230 27.11 CEUX
08/09/2022 182 27.50 XETA
08/09/2022 11,288 27.19 XETR
09/09/2022 112 28.04 CEUX
09/09/2022 8,888 27.93 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
05/09/2022 848 23.27 AQEU
05/09/2022 1,014 23.26 CEUX
05/09/2022 155 23.40 TQEX
05/09/2022 4,166 23.25 XETR
06/09/2022 879 23.33 AQEU
06/09/2022 1,023 23.39 CEUX
06/09/2022 169 23.40 TQEX
06/09/2022 5,529 23.41 XETR
07/09/2022 903 22.94 AQEU
07/09/2022 1,020 22.85 CEUX
07/09/2022 177 22.92 TQEX
07/09/2022 265 23.20 XETA
07/09/2022 5,315 22.92 XETR
08/09/2022 977 22.91 AQEU
08/09/2022 1,084 22.89 CEUX
08/09/2022 178 22.77 TQEX
08/09/2022 220 23.15 XETA
08/09/2022 5,541 22.87 XETR
09/09/2022 981 23.50 AQEU
09/09/2022 1,108 23.49 CEUX
09/09/2022 183 23.50 TQEX
09/09/2022 2,082 23.49 XETA
09/09/2022 4,243 23.50 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback//

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including September 9, 2022 amounts to a number of 447,731 preference shares and 451,766 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 12/09/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
Lutz.Ackermann@fuchs.com


Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
