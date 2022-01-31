DGAP-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

31.01.2022 14:00:05

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Sharebuyback
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

31.01.2022 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback - 24. Interim Reporting

In the time period from 24 January 2022 until and including 28 January 2022, a number of 208,684 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft; the beginning of the share buyback was announced on 16 August 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
24.01.2022 60,695 41.52
25.01.2022 27,000 41.42
26.01.2022 27,000 41.83
27.01.2022 52,176 41.15
28.01.2022 41,813 40.77
 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/share-information/aktienruckkauf/index.jsp).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of 16 August 2021 until and including 28 January 2022 amounts to 2,781,028 shares.

The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Düsseldorf, 31 January 2022

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

The Management Board


Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com

 
