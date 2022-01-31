|
31.01.2022 14:00:05
DGAP-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
/ Sharebuyback
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback - 24. Interim Reporting
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/share-information/aktienruckkauf/index.jsp).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of 16 August 2021 until and including 28 January 2022 amounts to 2,781,028 shares.
The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.
Düsseldorf, 31 January 2022
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
The Management Board
31.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Peter-Müller-Straße 12
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1274666 31.01.2022
