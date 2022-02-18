DGAP-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback - 27. Interim Reporting and Final Reporting of 1. tranche

GEA successfully completes the 1. tranche of the share buyback program with EUR 130.5m



In the time period from 14 February 2022 until and including 17 February 2022, a number of 106,088 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. Therewith, the repurchase of own shares (1. tranche) has been completed on 17 February 2022. The share buyback was announced on 16 August 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and has begun on the same day.

The total numbers of shares repurchased from 14 February 2022 until and including 17 February 2022 can be taken from the following table:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 14.02.2022 49,849 40.36 15.02.2022 30,000 41.25 16.02.2022 2,897 41,64 17.02.2022 23,342 41,64

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/share-information/aktienruckkauf/index.jsp).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of 16 August 2021 until and including 17 February 2022 amounts to 3,169,867 shares. Hereby, the 1. tranche of the share buyback program in an amount of EUR 130,534,323.17 was successfully completed. The repurchased shares represent 1.76% of the share capital of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. The shares were bought back to an average price of EUR 41.18 (without transaction costs).

The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Düsseldorf, 18 February 2022

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

The Management Board