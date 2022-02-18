|
18.02.2022 14:00:05
DGAP-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
/ Sharebuyback
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback - 27. Interim Reporting and Final Reporting of 1. tranche
GEA successfully completes the 1. tranche of the share buyback program with EUR 130.5m
The total numbers of shares repurchased from 14 February 2022 until and including 17 February 2022 can be taken from the following table:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/share-information/aktienruckkauf/index.jsp).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of 16 August 2021 until and including 17 February 2022 amounts to 3,169,867 shares. Hereby, the 1. tranche of the share buyback program in an amount of EUR 130,534,323.17 was successfully completed. The repurchased shares represent 1.76% of the share capital of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. The shares were bought back to an average price of EUR 41.18 (without transaction costs).
The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.
Düsseldorf, 18 February 2022
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
The Management Board
Language:
|English
Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Peter-Müller-Straße 12
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
Internet:
|www.gea.com
