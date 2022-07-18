|
18.07.2022 14:00:07
DGAP-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2021 / 2022 Tranche 2
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
2. Interim Reporting
In the time period from 11. July 2022 until and including 15. July 2022, a number of 428,500 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. The beginning of the share buyback was announced on 5 July 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/share-information/aktienruckkauf/index.jsp).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback in the time period of 6 July 2022 until and including 15 July 2022 amounts to 572,434 shares.
The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by an investment firm commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.
Düsseldorf, 18 July 2022
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board
18.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Peter-Müller-Straße 12
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1399801 18.07.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GEAmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu GEAmehr Analysen
|14.07.22
|GEA Buy
|UBS AG
|13.07.22
|GEA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.07.22
|GEA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.07.22
|GEA Add
|Baader Bank
|08.07.22
|GEA Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.07.22
|GEA Buy
|UBS AG
|13.07.22
|GEA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.07.22
|GEA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.07.22
|GEA Add
|Baader Bank
|08.07.22
|GEA Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.07.22
|GEA Buy
|UBS AG
|08.07.22
|GEA Add
|Baader Bank
|07.07.22
|GEA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.06.22
|GEA Buy
|UBS AG
|13.06.22
|GEA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.07.22
|GEA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.07.22
|GEA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.07.22
|GEA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.06.22
|GEA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.22
|GEA Halten
|DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GEA
|33,78
|1,53%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEreignisreiche Woche mit starkem Start: ATX und DAX fester -- Dow Jones vorbörslich höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich zu Wochenbeginn stärker. Die US-Märkte notieren im vorbörslichen Handel mit grünen Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Börsen starteten freundlich in die neue Woche.