25.07.2022 14:00:10

DGAP-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Sharebuyback
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

25.07.2022 / 14:00
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2021 / 2022 Tranche 2

 

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

3. Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 18. July 2022 until and including 22. July 2022, a number of 191,224 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. The beginning of the share buyback was announced on 5 July 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
18.07.2022 38,000 33.71
19.07.2022 42,724 33.32
20.07.2022 37,000 34.44
21.07.2022 37,000 34.82
22.07.2022 36,500 34.93

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/share-information/aktienruckkauf/index.jsp).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback in the time period of 6 July 2022 until and including 22 July 2022 amounts to 763,658 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by an investment firm commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

 

Düsseldorf, 25 July 2022

 

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

 

The Executive Board

 


Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com

 
