DGAP-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

12.09.2022 14:00:03

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback
12.09.2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2021 / 2022 Tranche 2

 

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

10 Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 05 September 2022 until and including 09 September 2022, a number of 458,132 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. The beginning of the share buyback was announced on 5 July 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
05.09.2022 93,000 32.20
06.09.2022 94,000 32.39
07.09.2022 88,132 32.43
08.09.2022 91,000 32.96
09.09.2022 92,000 34.07

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/share-information/aktienruckkauf/index.jsp).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback in the time period of 6 July 2022 until and including 09 September 2022 amounts to 2,430,811 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by an investment firm commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

 

Düsseldorf, 12 September 2022

 

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

 

The Executive Board


Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com

 
