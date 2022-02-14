DGAP-CMS: GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE: Release of a capital market information

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE RELEASE.

Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) lit. (b), (5) and (6) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) and (3) and Article 8 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilization measures



Notification of stabilization transactions and the end of stabilization measures in accordance with Article 6 (2), (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Luxembourg, February 14, 2022

Reference is made to the announcement dated February 2, 2022 by GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE (the "Company"), a Luxembourg incorporated newly formed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), regarding potential stabilization activities in connection with the private placement of units (the "Units"), each consisting of one share (a "Public Share") and the right to receive ½ warrant (a "Public Warrant") at the end of the stabilization period, and the admission to trading of the Public Shares and Public Warrants on Euronext Amsterdam on February 3, 2022 (the "Listing"). The Public Shares commenced trading on February 4, 2022. The stabilization period commenced on the same date.

Citigroup Global Markets Limited (the "Stabilization Manager"), acting as stabilization manager in connection with the Listing, informed us on February 11, 2022 that stabilization transactions have been carried out between February 4, 2022 and February 11, 2022. No further stabilization transactions have been carried out nor will be carried out after February 11, 2022 and the stabilization period has therefore ended on that date. The put right of the Stabilization Manager to sell to the Company up to such number of Public Shares that may have been acquired by the Stabilization Manager in connection with stabilization measures granted to the Stabilization Manager by the Company will not be exercised further. The Stabilization Manager has exercised its put right in relation to 390,000 Public Shares. The Company will repurchase these Public Shares and will hold them in treasury.

Further details of the stabilization activity carried out by the Stabilization Manager are set out in the table below.

Execution Date Buy/Sell Quantity (No. of shares) Price Currency Exchange 10/02/2022 Buy 40,000 10.00 EUR XAMS 10/02/2022 Buy 50,000 10.00 EUR XAMS 10/02/2022 Buy 50,000 10.00 EUR XAMS 10/02/2022 Buy 50,000 10.00 EUR XAMS 10/02/2022 Buy 50,000 10.00 EUR XAMS 10/02/2022 Buy 50,000 10.00 EUR XAMS 10/02/2022 Buy 50,000 10.00 EUR XAMS 08/02/2022 Buy 50,000 10.00 EUR XAMS

Based on the above, the Company confirms final proceeds of 196,100,000 in connection with the private placement. The number of Public Shares outstanding and trading under the symbol BHND on Euronext Amsterdam will amount to 19,610,000 following the repurchase of Public Shares by the Company on February 16, 2022. The Company will hold 200,390,000 Public Shares in treasury from that date.

The Company and the Joint Bookrunners have decided to set the Separation Date (each as defined in the Prospectus (as defined below)) on February 16, 2022. After the Separation Date, the Public Shares will no longer give any right to receive ½ of a Public Warrant. On February 17, 2022, the Company will allocate whole Public Warrants to each holder that owned at least two Public Shares (or a whole multiple thereof) at the end of the Separation Date. The Public Warrants will commence trading under the symbol BHNDW on Euronext Amsterdam on February 17, 2022.

