DGAP-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Change in Share Capital of H-Share

Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG

Announcement on the Change in Share Capital of H-Share

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 29 July 2022 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) published an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to the Change in Share Capital of H-Share.

The details are set out as follows:

Conversion status of H-share related convertible bonds: During the period from 1 July 2022 to 29 July 2022, a cumulative amount of HKD 52,000,000 H-Share related convertible bonds were converted into H-Shares of the Company, and the cumulative number of H-Shares formed as a result of the conversion was 2,798,706 shares, accounting for 0.030% of the total share capital of the Company before the conversion of H-Share related convertible bonds in this month. As of 29 July 2022, a cumulative amount of HKD 7,770,000,000 H-Share related convertible bonds were converted into H-Shares of the Company, and the cumulative number of H-Shares formed as a result of the conversion was 412,683,435 shares, accounting for 4.37% of the total share capital of the Company before the conversion of H-Share related convertible bonds in this month.

Status of outstanding convertible bonds: As of 29 July 2022, the amount of H-Share related convertible bonds not yet converted was HKD 223,000,000, accounting for 2.79% of the total number of H-Share related convertible bonds issued.

Progress of the repurchase of H-shares: In the month of July 2022, the Company has repurchased a total of 1,435,600 H-shares, representing 0.015% of the total share capital of the Company, with the highest price of HKD 27.80 per share and the lowest price of HKD 25.60 per share, and the amount paid was HKD 38,688,210.00. Since the commencement of repurchase of H-shares in July 2022 and as at the end of July 2022, the Company has repurchased a total of 1,435,600 H-shares, representing 0.015% of the total share capital of the Company, with the highest price of HKD 27.80 per share and the lowest price of HKD 25.60 per share, and the amount paid was HKD 38,688,210.00. The aforementioned repurchased shares will be cancelled (as of the end of July 2022, 885,600 shares have been cancelled).

I. Background of the issuance and listing of convertible bonds

On 27 October 2020, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) issued the Approval of Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. to Issue Overseas Listed Foreign Shares and Convertible Corporate Bonds (CSRC License [2020] No. 2768), approving: (1) Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") to issue not more than 2,856,526,138 overseas listed foreign shares (including additional shares issued upon exercise of conversion rights by holders of convertible bonds of not more than HKD 8 billion or equivalent in foreign currencies), with a par value of RMB 1 per share, all of which are ordinary shares. Upon completion of this issuance, the Company may list on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (hereinafter referred to as "HKSE"); (2) The Company's wholly-owned overseas subsidiaries, guaranteed by the Company, will issue overseas corporate bonds not exceeding HKD 8 billion or its equivalent in foreign currency convertible into overseas listed foreign shares of the Company (hereinafter referred to as "H-share convertible bonds").

On 23 December 2020, 2,448,279,814 H-Shares of the Company were listed and traded on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the relevant exchangeable bonds to convertible bonds program became effective and operational after the listing, the total amount of effective H-share convertible bonds was HKD 7,993,000,000.

II. Background of the repurchase of H-shares

On 28 June 2022, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 2021 and the First Class Meetings of Shareholders in 2022 considered and approved the Proposal to Grant the General Mandate To Repurchase H-Shares.

III. Changes in Share Capital

As of 29 July 2022, the changes in the Company's share capital were as follows:

Class of shares Before the changes

31 May 2022

Number of the current changes (shares)



After the changes

29 July 2022 Number of shares (shares) Proportion Number of convertible bonds to shares Number of repurchased shares cancelled Number of shares (shares) Proportion Listed domestic shares (A-shares) 6,308,552,654 66.78% -

- 6,308,552,654 66.77% Overseas-listed shares (D-shares) 271,013,973 2.87% -

-

271,013,973 2.87% Overseas-listed shares (H-shares) 2,867,225,343 30.35% +2,798,706

-885,600 2,869,138,449 30.37% Total number of shares 9,446,791,970 100.00% +2,798,706

-885,600 9,448,705,076 100.00%

Note: This Announcement has been prepared in both Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies or misunderstandings between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.

IR Contact:

Haier Smart Home Hong Kong

T: +852 2169 0000

Email: ir@haier.hk

Press Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sara Pinto

Sven Pauly

pi@crossalliance.de

T: +49 (0) 89 1250903 35

About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as small household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.