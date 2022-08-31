DGAP-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Change in Share Capital of H-Share

Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG

Announcement on the Change in Share Capital of H-Share

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 31 August 2022 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) published an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to the Change in Share Capital of H-Share.

The details are set out as follows:

Progress of the repurchase of H-shares: Since the commencement of repurchase of H-shares in July 2022 and as at the end of August 2022, the Company has repurchased a total of 1,435,600 H-shares (no repurchase has been made in August 2022), representing 0.015% of the total share capital of the Company, with the highest price of HKD 27.80 per share and the lowest price of HKD 25.60 per share, and the amount paid was HKD 38,688,210.00. The aforementioned repurchased shares have been cancelled (885,600 H-shares cancelled in July 2022, and 550,000 H-shares cancelled in August 2022).

Background of the repurchase of H-shares

On 28 June 2022, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 2021 and the First Class Meetings of Shareholders in 2022 considered and approved the Proposal to Grant the General Mandate To Repurchase H-Shares.

Changes in Share Capital

As of 31 August 2022, the changes in the Company's share capital were as follows:

Class of shares Before the changes

31 July 2022

Number of the current changes (shares)



After the changes

31 August 2022 Number of shares (shares) Proportion Number of convertible bonds to shares Number of repurchased shares cancelled Number of shares (shares) Proportion Listed domestic shares (A-shares) 6,308,552,654 66.77% -

- 6,308,552,654 66.77% Overseas-listed shares (D-shares) 271,013,973 2.87% -

-

271,013,973 2.87% Overseas-listed shares (H-shares) 2,869,138,449 30.37% -

-550,000 2,868,588,449 30.36% Total number of shares 9,448,705,076 100.00% -

-550,000 9,448,155,076 100.00%

Note: this Announcement has been prepared in both Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies or misunderstandings between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.

