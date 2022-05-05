|
DGAP-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Progress of the Repurchase of A-Shares through centralized Bidding Transactions
Announcement on the Progress of the Repurchase of A-Shares through centralized Bidding Transactions
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 5 May 2022 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published a mandatory announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws in relation to the Progress of the Repurchase of A-Shares through centralized Bidding Transactions.
https://smart-home.haier.com/en/dggg/P020220505652207873365.pdf?appdesc=Announcement%20on%20the%20Progress%20of%20the%20Repurchase%20of%20A%20Shares%20through%20Centralized%20Bidding%20Transactions
