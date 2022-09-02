|
02.09.2022 14:12:01
DGAP-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Joint announcement of the company and its subsidiary in relation to adjustment to conversion price of the convertible bonds convertible to H-shares
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG
Joint announcement of the company and its subsidiary in relation to adjustment to conversion price of the convertible bonds convertible to H-shares
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 2 September 2022 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published a mandatory announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in relation to the joint announcement of the company and its subsidiary in relation to adjustment to conversion price of the convertible bonds convertible to H-shares.
The announcement is fully available at:
https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2022/0902/2022090202047.pdf
IR Contact:
Press Contact:
About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:
Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as small household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.
02.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|26610 Qingdao
|China
|Internet:
|smart-home.haier.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1434559 02.09.2022 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Qingdao Haier Co Ltd Registered D-Shs
|1,12
|-0,89%
