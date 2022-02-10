DGAP-CMS: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

|
The repurchased shares can be used for all legally permissible purposes, whereby the Management Board intends to use the acquired shares primarily for financing for future growth investments. The Management Board thereby exercises the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of Instone Real Estate Group SE on 13 June 2019 to acquire treasury shares pursuant to section 71 para. 1 no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG), allowing the repurchase of a maximum of 10 percent of the share capital existing at the time of the authorisation until 12 June 2024; this equals 3.698.833 shares.
In accordance with the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting, the purchase price (excluding ancillary purchasing costs) should meet the arithmetic mean of the share prices (closing auction prices of the shares of Instone Real Estate Group SE in XETRA-Trading or on any comparable trading system substituting XETRA) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange within the last three stock exchange trading days prior to the purchase or the entering into an obligation to purchase by no more than 10 % above or below this amount.
The share buyback shall be carried out in accordance with art. 5 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in conjunction with the provision of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, with the exceptions of the limitations of the purposes set out in art. 5 para. 2 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014.
The Management Board of Instone Real Estate Group SE can suspend, prematurely end or resume the share buyback programme 2022 at any time, to the extent permitted by law.
The transactions will be appropriately disclosed in a manner that complies with the requirements of art. 5 para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in conjunction with art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 no later than on the seventh trading day following their execution and will be published, amongst others, on the Company's website under https://ir.en.instone.de/sharebuyback. Instone Real Estate Group SE will ensure that the information remains publicly accessible for a period of at least five years from the date of public disclosure.
Essen, 10 February 2022
Instone Real Estate Group SE
Management Board
